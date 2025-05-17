WBA Names Tsutsumi Champion in Recess; Vargas Elevated to World Champion – World Boxing Association

In a recent ruling, the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championship Committee has officially designated Japan’s Seiya Tsutsumi as “Champion in Recess” following a thorough review of his documented medical condition. As a result, interim titleholder Antonio Vargas has been elevated to full WBA world bantamweight champion.

Tsutsumi has been sidelined and unable to train or compete since early 2025 due to health issues, preventing him from fulfilling his mandatory defense against Vargas. On May 6, 2025, Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions formally notified the WBA that Tsutsumi is medically unfit to proceed with the bout.

After careful evaluation of the medical documentation in accordance with WBA rules C.22 through C.24, the Committee reached its decision to preserve the integrity of the championship landscape. Tsutsumi is now required to submit a certified medical report detailing his treatment plan, rehabilitation, and projected return to the ring by August 2025. That report will be reviewed by the WBA Medical Committee.

The WBA reaffirmed its commitment to both competitive fairness and the well-being of its fighters, ensuring that the global boxing scene moves forward without compromising the health of its champions.