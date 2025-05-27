High-Stakes WBA Eliminator Set for Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

This Friday night, the spotlight will shine on the super middleweight division as rising contenders Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev square off in a pivotal WBA eliminator at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas — a bout loaded with implications for the championship picture.

Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs), the undefeated American, has been making waves with his aggressive style and heavy hands, stopping three of his last five opponents inside the distance. “My mindset going into this fight is to leave an undeniable mark on the super middleweight division,” Fulghum stated, signaling his intent to break into the sport’s elite.

Standing in his path is Uzbekistan’s Bektemir “Bek the Bully” Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs), a sharp, explosive technician who’s proven he can handle a variety of styles. “My goal hasn’t changed — I want the world title, and this fight gets me one step closer to it,” Melikuziev declared.

With a shot at championship gold hanging in the balance, fans can expect a clash of styles: Fulghum’s power and pressure versus Melikuziev’s precision and ring IQ.

It’s the kind of matchup that defines careers — and only one man will emerge with his title dreams intact.