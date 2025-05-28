Garner vs Bellotti – Press Conference Quotes

A multitude of super featherweight belts will be up for grabs in Bournemouth on July 26 when the BIC plays host to a cracking 130lbs double header, with Ryan Garner going up against Reece Bellotti and Royston Barney-Smith taking on Danny Quartermaine.

All four super featherweights were present at the home of Southampton FC this afternoon for the opening media activity and below are a selection of key quotes from the event.

Ryan Garner

“Obviously every British boxer wants to win the British title and he has got the Commonwealth as well, while I’ve got the European. I want to make history, I don’t believe anyone from Southampton has ever won the British, Commonwealth and European titles at the same time. I am under no illusions, this is the biggest fight of my career, amateur or pro, and I know Reece is a very, very good fighter.

“He has got all my respect and, yeah, there will be fireworks on fight night. Be sure not to miss it.

“His record as a puncher speaks for itself. He’s had nearly as many knockouts as I have had fights. So he is a big puncher and I know that, but I know that if the Ryan Garner who I know is capable turns up, I know that I can come away with the win, but it will be the hardest fight of my career.

“It is just going to be an exciting fight and I am looking forward to it and putting on a good show. I just think what I am capable of is more than enough to win, but it will be a tough fight.”

Reece Bellotti

“This moment is massive and it is definitely the biggest in my career too. Unfortunately for viewers, there is not going to be a huge amount of beef between me and Garner because we respect each other and where we are in our careers.

“I expect the hardest fight of my career, also, and I will train accordingly. I am in good form, I feel good and moving up in weight has massively helped me. I am just looking forward to the fight.

“For me Ryan is definitely up there. I know people will look at Ray Ford because he was a world champion, but there is no reason why I can’t win a world title and also Ryan. Every time I get in there I view it as the hardest by far and Ryan is up there for me.

“I don’t really use power anymore as a factor for me because I learned the hard way before doing that when I got beat. I just relied on it and thought it was the only thing I needed. There is a lot more to the game and I have learned that now. I am not just a one-trick pony now and that will pay dividends on the night.”

Royston Barney-Smith

“I have been trying to get one of these fights for a long time now and, thankfully, Danny has allowed me to fight for his two belts and they do look very nice over there. I am coming for them. He is a champion, he is going to come and defend his belts, so I will rise to the occasion and do the job.

“He is an aggressive fighter and he does a good job at it, a great job. I am looking forward to exploit him in ways I know I can and I know I will.”

Danny Quartermaine

“Royston came and approached me about the fight in a very respectful manner. With the way he did it I thought why not give him that opportunity? Boxing is about opportunities and I am more than willing to put my belts on the line and fight a good level of opponent.

“People have seen me in the past coming forward, being aggressive and putting it on my opponent. In the last couple of fights I think you have actually seen me box as well. I’ve got a jab in my repertoire and I do use it when I can. I think the mix of styles could be very interesting or, as you saw at the weekend, it could be boring. I don’t think it will be one of those fights between me and Royston, I think it will gain the crowd’s attention and there is a lot to fight for.”