Quick Jabs | Grant Flores vs. LaQuan Evans…#goldenboyfightnight

With a spectacular, fan-friendly knockout, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (9-0, 7 KOs) put on a boxing clinic against Philadelphia’s LaQuan Evans (5-4, 2 KOs). Scheduled for six rounds of welterweight action, Flores overwhelmed Evans with a flurry of punches that the Philadelphia fighter could not recover from, leading the referee to wave off the fight at 1:18 of the second round.

Grant Flores vs. LaQuan Evans | March 6, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino – Indio, CA

