Manuel Gallegos Vs Khalil Coe Press Conference (The Rematch)





Manuel Gallegos brings Khalil Coe to home soil after pulling off his shock stoppage win over Big Steppa at the back end of 2024. Hear from the main event and supporting card, two days out from fight night in Guadalajara, Mexico!

***

#Boxing #HernandezMattice #Boxeo

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.