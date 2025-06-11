THE CHAMP: “PEOPLE WANNA SEE TRASH TALK!” | Matchroom Boxing





Richardson Hitchins and Challenger George Kambosos fight for the IBF super-lightweight title this weekend at MSG, New York.

#shorts #hitchinskambosos #boxing

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.