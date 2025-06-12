“And New!” Richardson Hitchins' Crowning Moment Vs Liam Paro (Full Fight)





Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF 140lbs world title vs George Kambosos in New York this Saturday but – before that – relive his title winning effort vs Liam Paro from back in December 2024 in Puerto Rico.

The newly crowned IBF King defends against the former unified Lightweight ruler Kambosos in the iconic Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 14 live on DAZN.

#richardsonhitchins #georgekambosos #liveboxing

