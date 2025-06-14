ANDY CRUZ books IBF WORLD TITLE FIGHT | Matchroom Boxing





2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) crushed Hironori Mishiro (17-2-1, 6 KOs) by a fifth-round technical knockout in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This is his reaction to the biggest win of his pro career.

