Joe Cordina: Day in the Life | Road To Two-Weight World Champ Begins | Matchroom Boxing





Former world champion Joe Cordina prepares for his return to the ring this Saturday, July 5, in his first fight since losing his IBF super-featherweight title. Cordina is now training with ex world class middleweight Gary Lockett.

This Saturday, the Welshman ends a 14-month absence from the ring when he faces Mexican Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz on the Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank undercard at Manchester’s AO Arena.

***

#matchroomboxing #joecordina #catteralleubank

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.