Joe Cordina: Day in the Life | Road To Two-Weight World Champ Begins | Matchroom Boxing

Former world champion Joe Cordina prepares for his return to the ring this Saturday, July 5, in his first fight since losing his IBF super-featherweight title. Cordina is now training with ex world class middleweight Gary Lockett.

This Saturday, the Welshman ends a 14-month absence from the ring when he faces Mexican Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz on the Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank undercard at Manchester’s AO Arena.

