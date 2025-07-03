GLOVES OFF: Fundora vs. Tszyu 2 | EPISODE 2

Their first fight wasn’t supposed to happen. Tim Tszyu took the risk on 11 days’ notice.
Sebastian Fundora walked away with his belt—and a new identity as world champion.
In Part 2, Gloves Off revisits the unforgettable night that altered both fighters’ trajectories as they prepare for their rematch as the co-main July 19.
Watch GLOVES OFF: Pacquiao vs. Barrios | EPISODE 1: https://youtu.be/QHk8kViqUbU
#PacquiaoBarrios Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-071925
#FundoraTszyu2 #GlovesOff
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions