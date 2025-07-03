An Immortal Middleweight – World Boxing Association

A couple of years ago, in a summary about the history of the middleweight division, we mentioned one of the brightest names in the category: Stanley Ketchel. He lived a stormy and tragic life that ended in murder — shot dead by a jealous husband at just 24 years old. This coming October 15 marks 115 years since the event. His life story is so passionate and fascinating that it could easily serve as the blueprint for a novel. In fact, Ernest Hemingway, the great American writer and Nobel Prize winner in 1954, drew inspiration from him for one of his short stories.

We’re convinced that most of today’s boxing fans know very little about Ketchel — the youngest fighter, at age 21 or 22 (his life and career are riddled with rumors and uncertainty), to win the world middleweight title. Years later, a young American southpaw named Alexander Rudolph, who fought under the name Al McCoy, would claim the crown at an even younger age — 19 years and 6 months — with a first-round knockout of George Chip on April 7, 1914, in Brooklyn. McCoy remained champion until 1917, with only five successful defenses. His unofficial record stands at 33-14-6, with 29 wins by knockout.

For context, the middleweight class comprises fighters over 154 lbs (69.85 kg) and under 160 lbs (72.57 kg). The division originated around 1840, and its first recognized champion was Tom Chandler, who defeated Dooney Harris in 1867 — back when bare-knuckle bouts were still the norm. Jack “Nonpareil” Dempsey became the first gloved champion on July 30, 1884, after defeating George Fulljames. He held the title for seven years. This “Nonpareil” Dempsey (which translates to “unrivaled” or “incomparable”) was an Irish-born, U.S.-raised fighter named John Edward Kelly — an aggressive, heavy-handed boxer — and had no relation to the legendary heavyweight champ Jack Dempsey of the 1920s.

⸻

A DIVISION FILLED WITH LEGENDS

Stanley Ketchel (Grand Rapids, Michigan, 09/14/1886 – Springfield, Missouri, 10/15/1910) was regarded throughout the first half of the 20th century as the greatest middleweight of all time. Many decades later, he was followed in division history by equally brilliant champions such as Marvelous Marvin Hagler — often considered the greatest middleweight ever — Bernard “The Alien” Hopkins, Argentina’s Carlos “Escopeta” Monzón, and Italy’s Nino Benvenuti. We can also include a broader list of iconic names from different eras: Harry Greb, Nigel Benn, Emile Griffith, Gene Fullmer, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Jake LaMotta, Thomas Hearns, Gennady Golovkin (still active), Panama’s Roberto “Hands of Stone” Durán, “Sugar” Ray Leonard (more of a welter than a middleweight), and Colombia’s Rodrigo Valdés. Most of them were American-born and all contributed to the division’s legacy as one of boxing’s original eight weight classes (along with flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight).

Ketchel was also widely considered, for many years, one of the top five pound-for-pound fighters of all time — and today, he still ranks among the top 20 to 30 fighters ever, regardless of weight class.

He was the son of Polish immigrants, Tomasz and Julia Keical, who arrived in the U.S. in the late 19th century. His birth name was Stanislaw Keical. He turned to boxing after a troubled childhood, allegedly sparked by the murder of his parents — a version never proven, and believed to have been circulated by Ketchel himself.

He was around 12 when he left home. What is confirmed is that, after running away, he got involved in petty crime and countless street brawls, drifting from town to town — starting in Montana. A short time later, he began hopping freight trains, traveling as a hobo until he was 16 or 17.

Ketchel fought professionally from either 1903 or 1904 until 1910. He made his pro debut against Kid Tracy on May 2 (the year is disputed — either 1903 or 1904) and demolished him in the opening round.

After losing a six-rounder to Maurice Thompson, he racked up 34 knockouts, three draws, and just one more loss — again to Thompson. Thompson, Kid Lee, and Billy Papke were the only middleweights to defeat him. He later knocked Papke out in 12 rounds and won three of their four classic showdowns — two of them by knockout.

His relentless, ferocious style and utter disregard for his opponents earned him the nickname The Michigan Assassin. Some claimed his rage in the ring stemmed from the abuse suffered by his mother, and that he saw each opponent as a symbol of that pain. Others said his fury was linked to the alleged murder of his mother — a story many historians doubt.

All that he accomplished in the ring — in a truly remarkable career — was eventually honored with his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, in 1954.

⸻

A TRAGIC END

As noted earlier, no one before him had ascended to the 160-pound throne at such a young age. He won the title either in 1907 — at age 21 — or in 1908. Some sources cite September 2, 1907, when, after fighting to a draw with Joe Thomas two months prior, he knocked him out in the 17th round of a scheduled 32-rounder.

Others — again, Ketchel’s career is filled with historical ambiguity — point to February 22, 1908, as the date he became the recognized world middleweight champion, when he knocked out Mike “Twin” Sullivan in one round. In his first defense, he outlasted Sullivan’s twin brother, Jack “Twin” Sullivan, over 20 brutal rounds on September 7 of that same year — only to lose the belt soon after to Billy Papke, marking his first defeat in four years.

In search of greater fame and fortune, Ketchel dared to challenge heavyweight champion Jack Johnson — his drinking buddy — the first Black fighter to hold the world heavyweight title. The fight took place on October 16, 1909, in Colma, California. Ketchel weighed in at 180 lbs (81 kg), while Johnson tipped the scale at around 30 pounds (15 kg) heavier — some sources say the weight gap was closer to 22 kg.

Ketchel shocked the crowd by dropping the “Galveston Giant” with a right hand to the chin in the 12th round. But it was his swan song. Johnson got up — more enraged than hurt — and unleashed a crushing right-left combination to the head and mouth. Legend has it that two or four of Ketchel’s teeth were left embedded in Johnson’s glove.

His final fight took place in New York on June 10, 1910, against Jim Smith. He won by knockout in five rounds. His final (unofficial) record: 46 wins by KO, three wins by decision, four draws, two losses by decision, three by KO, and four no-decisions, according to historian Nat Fleischer. Other sources credit him with 52 wins (49 by KO), four draws, and four defeats — though in truth, he suffered six losses: two to Thompson, one each to Kid Lee, Papke, Jack Johnson, and heavyweight legend Sam Langford.

Of course, those numbers don’t include the 250 or so barroom and street fights he reportedly took part in as a teenager — often working as a “bouncer” in seedy saloons, trading fists with men who outweighed and out-aged him significantly.

In addition to Johnson, Ketchel also squared off in March 1910 with the mythical heavyweight Sam Langford — a man ducked by many white contenders due to the color line and considered one of the greatest big men of all time. Langford defeated Ketchel via “newspaper decision.”

Worn down by alcohol, rumored opium use, and countless wild nights, Ketchel went to Missouri to recuperate at the Conway ranch, owned by a family friend, Colonel H.P. Dickerson. There, on October 15, 1910, during a heated argument fueled by jealousy, robbery, and rising tensions, Walter Dipley — partner of a cook named Goldie Smith — fatally shot Ketchel in the back with a .22 caliber rifle. The bullet pierced his right lung. He died hours later in a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

One last anecdote survives from his funeral. As the crowd stood in silence, a lone mourner — surrounded by thousands — broke the hush and shouted, as one final tribute to Ketchel’s legendary fighting spirit:

“Count him out! You’ll see — he’ll get up at the count of eight… Count him out!”