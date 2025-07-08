Mario Barrios on Fighting Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao on July 19

🗣️ “He’s trying to take what’s mine.”
Mario Barrios reveals what it means to him to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on July 19th.
#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
🗣️ “He’s trying to take what’s mine.”
Mario Barrios reveals what it means to him to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on July 19th.
#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
Tags * Al Haymon angel fierro Barrios Boxing brandon figueroa cruz vs fierro 2 fighting figueroa vs gonzalez fundora vs tszyu 2 Isaac Cruz joet Gonzalez July july 19 Legend Manny Manny Pacquiao MARIO Mario Barrios Pacquiao pacquiao vs barrios PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs fierro 2 Premier Boxing Champions sebastian fundora tim tszyu
⚔️ REDEMPTION is coming for #TimTszyu. #FundoraTszyu2