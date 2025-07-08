Gil Shines with 10th-Round Knockout to Claim NABA Silver Welterweight Crown – World Boxing Association

It was a night to remember at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana, as Argentina’s Sergio Mauricio Gil made a bold statement on U.S. soil by capturing the NABA Silver welterweight title with a thunderous tenth-round knockout over American contender James Blake Franklin.

Gil (20-1, 14 KOs) showcased grit, discipline, and a perfectly timed finish in what had been a tense, tactical affair through nine rounds. Franklin (18-3-1, 11 KOs) had relied on movement and counterpunching, while the Argentine stalked patiently behind a high guard, working the body with relentless determination.

As the fight appeared to be headed for a razor-thin decision, Gil found the breakthrough in the final round. A crushing left hook to the liver stunned Franklin, and a follow-up right cross sent him crashing to the canvas. The referee didn’t bother with a count — the fight was waved off immediately, triggering a roar of celebration from Gil’s South American team, who had traveled north chasing their first regional title win in the United States.

With the emphatic finish, Gil not only added a coveted belt to his résumé but also positioned himself as a legitimate threat in the 147-pound landscape under the World Boxing Association (WBA) banner.