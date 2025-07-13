#TimTszyu was inspired by #DavidBenavidez the night before his fight with Joey Spencer Jr and it showed. #FundoraTszyu2
Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu was inspired by David Benavidez
Tags * all access Benavidez Boxing David Fight Camp Fundora fundora vs tszyu gloves off INSPIRED last fight next fight PBC PPV premier boxing Rematch Tim tim tszyu Training Camp Tszyu tszyu vs fundora tszyu vs spencer
Check Also
William Zepeda's BEST moments VS Shakur Stevenson
Orgullo Mexicano hasta el final 🇲🇽🔥 William Zepeda ! Still proud, and ridin’ with Zepeda …