Home / Boxing News / Moscviciov and Sobirov Set for WBA East Asia Super Middleweight Showdown – World Boxing Association

Moscviciov and Sobirov Set for WBA East Asia Super Middleweight Showdown – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 44 mins ago Boxing News

On November 6, the Russian city of Samara will host an international clash for the vacant WBA East Asia super middleweight title (168 lbs), as Moldova’s Edgard Moscviciov (19-2-2, 9 KOs) takes on Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek “Brave Heart” Sobirov (16-5, 10 KOs). For both men, it’s a pivotal opportunity to punch their ticket into the continental picture.

Moscviciov, 27, enters the bout with four wins in his last five outings. An orthodox fighter with steady pressure, late-round strength, and a knack for closing the show, he aims to claim gold on Russian soil and cement himself as a rising force in the region. His résumé includes a victory over seasoned Damian Bonelli, and this marks his first shot at a WBA title.

Across the ring, Sobirov is looking to spoil the party. At 26, he’s tested himself against top opposition, including Pavel Silyagin, and brings legitimate firepower—10 knockouts and a 60% KO rate—paired with slick mobility. Despite five losses, he has never been stopped, a testament to his toughness and ring IQ. The 1.80m orthodox boxer is at his best working mid-range, where he mixes timing and leverage effectively.

The WBA East Asia super middleweight crown is a direct springboard toward the World Boxing Association’s continental rankings. The winner positions himself for a shot at the WBA Asia full title—or even entry into the WBA International conversation.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Ioka Jumps to Bantamweight in Pursuit of History – World Boxing Association

Ioka Jumps to Bantamweight in Pursuit of History – World Boxing Association

Four-division world champion Kazuto Ioka announced this week that he will move up to bantamweight, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved