Baumgardner rules with precision, outpoints Miranda to remain undisputed at 130 – World Boxing Association

In the co-main event of a groundbreaking all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden, Alycia Baumgardner (16–1, 7 KOs) successfully defended her WBA super featherweight title—and retained her WBC, IBF, and WBO belts—by earning a unanimous decision over Spain’s Jennifer Miranda (12–1, 1 KO).

The judges turned in scores of 98–92, 98–92, and 97–93 in a fight largely controlled by the American champion, though not without tense moments brought on by a determined Miranda. The 38-year-old from Cádiz came in undefeated and looking to become Spain’s first-ever undisputed world champion, and at times gave Baumgardner trouble, particularly in the eighth round, when she backed her up against the ropes with effective pressure.

Baumgardner, returning from a ten-month layoff, showed poise, ring IQ, and the ability to adapt.

“She was smarter than I expected—had a good game plan,” Baumgardner admitted post-fight.

After a slow start that drew some criticism, Baumgardner found her rhythm by the sixth round and began exchanging more confidently, landing with power and accuracy. Her timing and movement neutralized Miranda’s jab and mid-range work, despite the Spaniard’s best efforts to set the tempo.

Miranda, who made her U.S. debut in this high-stakes clash, displayed grit and refined technique. She found some success with her jab and spacing early on, but struggled to sustain control against Baumgardner’s sharper offense and greater big-fight experience.

With the victory, Baumgardner remains the undisputed force at 130 pounds, solidifying her place among the elite in women’s boxing. Miranda, despite the loss, left a strong impression and proved she belongs on the world stage.