Bam Rodriguez & Phumelela Cafu First Face Off 👑👀👑

It’s almost time to unify! Watch as Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez comes head to head with Phumelela Cafu in Frisco, Texas just days before their Super Flyweight showdown.
#shorts #matchroomboxing #boxing
It’s almost time to unify! Watch as Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez comes head to head with Phumelela Cafu in Frisco, Texas just days before their Super Flyweight showdown.
#shorts #matchroomboxing #boxing
Tags * Bam Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Cafu Eddie Hearn face Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Phumelela Rodríguez
They said he lost his KO power. Then #MannyPacquiao stopped Matthysse in Round 7, dropping …