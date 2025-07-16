Home / Boxing Videos / Bam Rodriguez & Phumelela Cafu First Face Off 👑👀👑

Bam Rodriguez & Phumelela Cafu First Face Off 👑👀👑

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



It’s almost time to unify! Watch as Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez comes head to head with Phumelela Cafu in Frisco, Texas just days before their Super Flyweight showdown.

#shorts #matchroomboxing #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

MannyPacquiao's TKO over Lucas Matthysse showed he was far from done.

They said he lost his KO power. Then #MannyPacquiao stopped Matthysse in Round 7, dropping …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved