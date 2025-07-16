Pacquiao & Barrios Have Their First Face-Off of FIGHT WEEK

I think Mayweather is being too unfair to RJJ.. .. what do you think? Main thing is considering RJJ made it all the way up from Jr Middle to HW champion, is something Mayweather could never have... […]

Too soon to be talking about Stevenson v Keyshawn Davis? ... or is the Stevenson vs Tank Davis the fight we should be asking for? Tank has to get past Lamont Roach, however, which I am not sure he can do... […]

3rd installment of Serrano-Taylor coming up..... It's on Netflix, so I'll be able to watch it. Let's hope Amanda rights the previous two wrongs. She's had two fights taken away from her. The... […]

Edgar Berlanga is straight trash... What a loud mouthed B class fighter. Surprised he is still fighting after his Canelo payday. lol... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLdWwMEYjw8 […]

Ricky Hatton comeback at 47! Former multiple world champion Ricky Hatton has announced his return to boxing. Manchester's Hatton, who turns 47 in October, will fight the... […]

Sam Noakes v Abdullah Mason Briton Sam Noakes will fight fellow unbeaten contender Abdullah Mason for the vacant WBO lightweight world title in Saudi Arabia this November. ... […]

Anthony Yarde v David Benavidez British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde will challenge unbeaten WBC world champion David Benavidez in Saudi Arabia this November. London-born... […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Edgar Berlanga Hamzah Sheeraz will take on Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens. The fight will be contested over 12... […]

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr - omfg!! Jokes. Sorry mods, you can close this thread. […]

Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan 2 Matchroom Boxing chief executive Frank Smith is "very confident" the rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will be for the vacant IBF... […]

How does Lennox do in today's HW division. Found this video on youtube earlier with someone assessing how Lewis would fare in today's HW crop. Decent video I'll give people a chance to... […]

Andre Ward v these fighters I have been watching some Andre Ward episodes over the past few weeks and they are good. The one with Joe Calzaghe is excellent. He does this one... […]

brian norman jr v jin sasaki june nineteenth jin sasaki is all action, this will be fun while it lasts Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GtgYfT5WsAAaL-A?format=jpg&name=large also cristian... […]