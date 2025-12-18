Santiago Shocks Japan and Unifies Titles in Tokyo – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rico’s Rene Santiago delivered one of the most significant victories of his career, edging Japan’s Kyosuke Takami by split decision to capture the WBA light flyweight world title in a hard-fought battle at the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The scorecards reflected the razor-thin margins of the contest: 117-111 and 115-113 for Santiago, while one judge saw it 116-112 for Takami.

The bout, which also unified Santiago’s WBA crown with the WBO title already in his possession, was a clash of styles from the opening bell. Takami, unbeaten going in and widely regarded as one of Japan’s emerging talents, sought to impose his trademark aggression, pressing forward behind a stiff jab and digging combinations to the body. Santiago, however, displayed poise and tactical maturity, relying on footwork, rhythm changes, and sharp counterpunching to blunt the local favorite’s advances.

Takami attempted to cut off the ring and force exchanges, but the Puerto Rican answered with straight shots upstairs and well-timed hooks that repeatedly checked the champion’s momentum. The fight remained competitive through the early rounds, though Santiago began to seize control from the sixth onward by capitalizing on defensive lapses and landing the cleaner, more eye-catching punches.

In the championship rounds, Santiago returned to his original blueprint: lateral movement, straight punches, and tempo control. That tactical discipline ultimately made the difference on the scorecards, rewarding his ability to adapt and execute more effective boxing when it mattered most.

With the win, Rene Santiago capped off a stellar year, earning his second consecutive victory in Japan over previously unbeaten champions and cementing his status as a major player in the light flyweight division. Takami, despite the setback, showed grit and quality, and his youth suggests a swift return to the upper tier of the division.