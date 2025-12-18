Tsutsumi Retains WBA Title with Split-Decision Win Over Donaire – World Boxing Association

Japan’s Seiya Tsutsumi successfully defended his WBA bantamweight world title (118 lbs) with a split-decision victory over Filipino legend Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire in a thrilling contest at Tokyo’s iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan. The scorecards—116-112, 115-113, and 117-111—reflected just how tightly contested and dramatic the fight was from start to finish.

At 43 years old, Donaire was aiming to once again become one of the oldest world champions in the division, and in the early rounds he appeared well on his way. The Filipino veteran opened with surgical precision, using his jab and straight right hand to set the tempo and keep Tsutsumi off balance. His experience was evident as he controlled distance, anticipated the champion’s attacks, and landed clean, telling shots that gave him an early edge on the cards.

The most dangerous moment for Tsutsumi came in the fourth round, when Donaire rocked him with a powerful right hand that left the champion visibly hurt and unsteady on his legs. Tsutsumi returned to his corner showing clear signs of distress as the crowd held its breath, sensing the possibility of a historic comeback by the Filipino icon.

However, the champion responded with resilience and key tactical adjustments. Beginning in the fifth round, Tsutsumi gradually regained ground, throwing smoother combinations, managing distance more effectively, and maintaining a steadier pace. His straight right found its mark, and his improved mobility helped him avoid Donaire’s most dangerous attacks. As the fight wore on, Tsutsumi grew in confidence and punch output, swinging the momentum in his favor during the second half of the bout.

The exchanges in rounds seven and eight were particularly fierce, with both fighters landing clean punches and reminding the audience why this matchup generated such high expectations. Donaire remained competitive through the final bell but began to show signs of fatigue, while Tsutsumi maintained a more consistent and effective rhythm.

When the final bell sounded, uncertainty filled the arena. The 116-112 card for Donaire reflected his strong early rounds, but the other two scores—115-113 and 117-111 for Tsutsumi—rewarded the champion’s rally and control in the decisive rounds.

With the victory, Tsutsumi secured the second successful defense of his reign and remained unbeaten, further establishing himself as one of the rising forces in the bantamweight division.

For Donaire, the loss raises questions about what comes next. While he fell short of breaking his own record as the division’s oldest champion, he once again proved that his skill, courage, and competitiveness remain remarkably intact at an age few fighters can sustain at this level.

The night in Tokyo confirmed two realities: Tsutsumi is a legitimate champion with adaptability and heart, and Donaire remains a living legend capable of pushing even the best of the new generation to the limit.