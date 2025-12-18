Crawford Walks Away on Top – World Boxing Association

The boxing world woke up to a different reality following the announcement of Terence “Bud” Crawford’s retirement. One of the most complete, dominant, and technically brilliant fighters of the modern era, the American great has decided to step away from the sport at age 38 with a flawless professional record of 42-0 (31 KOs). In a public message confirming his decision, Crawford stated that he leaves the sport with “nothing left to prove.” His exit closes the chapter on a historic career that established him as a generational benchmark and a multi-division standard-bearer.

While his legacy spans five weight classes and includes three undisputed championships—an unprecedented feat in the four-belt era of men’s boxing—his impact within the World Boxing Association (WBA) framework is particularly notable. Crawford not only captured WBA-sanctioned titles, but also headlined several of the organization’s most significant moments of the past decade, solidifying his status as one of the most respected champions under its banner.

His dominance in the higher weight classes, particularly at super middleweight, culminated in the capture of the WBA title as part of his monumental victory over Canelo Álvarez—a performance that crowned him the undisputed champion at 168 pounds and is widely regarded as one of the finest outings of his career. That triumph elevated Crawford firmly into legendary status.

Crawford was also a fixture among the WBA’s elite champions earlier in his career. He held WBA titles at welterweight and super lightweight, where his consistency, discipline, and adaptability made him a champion few could match. His style—a blend of tactical intelligence, surgical precision, and a rare ability to switch stances seamlessly—kept him unbeaten over 17 years as a professional, an achievement matched by very few fighters in any era.

The American retires as a five-time world champion, a three-time undisputed champion, and one of the rare fighters in boxing history to win titles across five different divisions. His influence extends beyond belts and accolades: he redefined what it means to be a complete fighter, raised the competitive standard, and proved that greatness can be built through discipline, evolution, and sustained excellence.

In his farewell message, Crawford made it clear that he leaves the sport on his own terms, with his legacy intact and his health preserved—what he described as “the most important victory” of his life. His retirement not only closes an era, but leaves a void that will be difficult to fill in the global boxing landscape.

The WBA loses one of its most emblematic champions, but Crawford’s name will remain etched in the organization’s history as a symbol of excellence, discipline, and sporting greatness.