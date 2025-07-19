Home / Boxing Videos / Unbeaten Indian Nishant Dev wins again | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Indian Nishant Dev wins again | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 59 mins ago



Undefeated Indian Nishant Dev scored his third straight pro win the light middleweight division, stopping tough LaQuan Evans on July 19 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

