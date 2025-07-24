Home / Boxing Videos / Aloys Jr BRUTAL with Ellis Zorro remarks & says Viddal Riley “B*TCHED OUT” of fight 😳

Aloys Jr BRUTAL with Ellis Zorro remarks & says Viddal Riley “B*TCHED OUT” of fight 😳

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of his showdown on the South Coast with Ellis Zorro, Aloys Jr spoke with Dev Sahni about the clash and a potential future fight with Viddal Riley.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE! Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti – Pier Pressure 🏖️

Watch the full prelims on the Queensberry YT Channel from 5:00pm before switching over to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved