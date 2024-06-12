Magsayo and Ramirez fight for the WBA Intercontinental title  – World Boxing Association

Filipino Mark Magsayo will face Mexican Eduardo Ramirez this Saturday at the MGM Grand Arena for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental bantamweight belt.

Both will have a big fight in the event that will feature Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin in the main fight for the WBA lightweight world title in Las Vegas.

Magsayo, a former featherweight world championship contender, moved up in class a while back and has been trying to break through. The 28-year-old fighter knows this regional title shot on such a big-name evening is important and plans to go out with his hand up.

Ramirez, 31, is an old hand who has fought for world titles and has faced the likes of Isaac Cruz, Lee Selby and Leduan Bathelemy. The Mexican is a southpaw, has experience and wants a victory that will give him better opportunities in the near future.

Both arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday and are ready to take part in the week’s promotional activities. On Friday, they will step on the scales to make the 130-pound mark and once they do, they will be ready for their bout.



