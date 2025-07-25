GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores vs. Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez





In a collision course of super bantamweights, The Coachella Valley’s very own Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (20-1, 16 KOs) and the undefeated Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) will challenge each other in a high-stakes 10-round fight. The main event clash will take place on Thursday, July 24 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6 p.m. PT.

