Home / Boxing Videos / Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



‘Gucci’ Manny Flores (20-1) enjoys his second headline contest of 2025, as he squares off with the undefeated Jorge Chavez (14-0) in California.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #goldenboy #ko #highlights

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores vs. Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez

In a collision course of super bantamweights, The Coachella Valley’s very own Manuel “Gucci Manny” …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved