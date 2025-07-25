Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS





‘Gucci’ Manny Flores (20-1) enjoys his second headline contest of 2025, as he squares off with the undefeated Jorge Chavez (14-0) in California.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Telegram: t.me/daznofficial

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #goldenboy #ko #highlights