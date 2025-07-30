THREE *live* world title fights | Vargas vs Higa | Teraji vs Sandoval | Rosa vs Takami





Matchroom Boxing: A World Title triple header from Yokohama Buntai in Japan, featuring:

WBA & WBC unified flyweight title: Kenshiro Teraji vs Ricardo Sandoval

WBA bantamweight title: Antonio Vargas vs. Daigo Higa

WBA light-flyweight title: Erick Rosa vs. Kyosuke Takami

Main Event: Kenshiro Teraji (25-1, 16 KOs) vs. Ricardo Sandoval (26-2, 18 KOs)

Unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji defends his titles against top contender Ricardo Sandoval in a must-see clash of styles. Teraji, a two-division champ and Japanese star, earned Fight of the Half-Year honors with a 12th-round KO win over Seigo Yuri Akui. Now he faces the hard-hitting Sandoval, a surging Golden Boy-promoted challenger riding a six-fight win streak. Expect speed, skill, and fireworks in this high-stakes title showdown from Yokohama.

Co-Main: Antonio Vargas (19-1, 11 KOs) vs. Daigo Higa (21-3-2, 19 KOs)

WBA bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas makes his first title defense against Japan’s former WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa. Vargas, a recent Matchroom signee and Olympian, brings smooth boxing and rising momentum to the ring, while Higa looks to reignite his once-feared KO power on home soil. A classic USA vs. Japan battle between a sharp boxer and a proven brawler.

Opener: Erick Rosa (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Kyosuke Takami (9-0, 7 KOs)

In the opening title bout, undefeated WBA light flyweight champion Erick Rosa of the Dominican Republic takes on Japan’s Kyosuke Takami, the division’s No. 1 contender. Rosa’s slick southpaw style will be tested by Takami’s power—seven of his nine wins have come by knockout. Someone’s “0” has to go in this high-stakes clash of unbeatens.

#VargasHiga #Boxing #Matchroom

