Rivera and Córdova Set for Interim WBA Flyweight Title Battle – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, August 23, the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, will host a high-stakes clash as Venezuela’s Angelino Córdova and Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera square off for the WBA interim flyweight world title.

Córdova (19-0-1, 12 KOs), born in Ciudad Bolívar, arrives as one of Latin America’s most formidable contenders. At 29, he’s built his unbeaten résumé with victories across Venezuela, Mexico, and the United States, earning a reputation for his heavy right hand, offensive style, and ability to close the show. His steady progression has now brought him to the doorstep of world championship glory.

His last outing came in December 2024, when he scored a commanding unanimous decision over Puerto Rico’s Josué Morales in San Juan, a performance that underlined his dominance after the third round. Now, with momentum and confidence on his side, Córdova seeks his first world crown.

Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs), from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, represents the new wave of Caribbean talent. A Pan American Games bronze medalist in Lima 2019 and a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, the 26-year-old has transitioned seamlessly into the pro ranks, notching quality wins over the likes of Andy Domínguez and Víctor Sandoval. His blend of speed, movement, and sound defense has made him one of the division’s most promising prospects.

In his most recent fight, Rivera stopped American Ángel González in November 2024 in San Juan, showcasing his improving offensive arsenal and killer instinct. He enters the bout as the WBA’s No. 1 contender, while Córdova holds the No. 2 spot.

It’s a true collision of styles: Córdova will bring pressure, volume, and power, while Rivera counters with finesse, footwork, and precision. Both men remain undefeated, both come hungry—and only one will walk away with the interim world title.