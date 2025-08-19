Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Berto's BRUTAL Welcome to Professional Boxing

Andre Berto's BRUTAL Welcome to Professional Boxing

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CWg6JiSSanw

Andre Berto describes his shocking wake-up call against David Estrada in his early pro career. The fight that taught him professional boxing was completely different from the amateurs. Berto reveals how he had to fight through serious pain to get the knockout.

