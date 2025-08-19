Artiga Defends Crown Against Sandstrom in Tactical Showdown – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, August 23, at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, Jasmine “Animal” Artiga of the United States will defend her WBA women’s flyweight world title against Australia’s Linn Sandstrom in a clash that promises contrasting styles.

Artiga (10-3-3), the defending champion and hometown representative from Tampa, Florida, has built her reputation on relentless pressure, grit, and an aggressive mindset that earned her the nickname “Animal.” At 33, she combines experience with adaptability, qualities that have kept her competitive in close, demanding fights.

Her most recent outing came in April 2025, when she outworked Mexico’s Regina Chávez to earn a majority decision. In that fight, Artiga weathered a rocky start before imposing her will in the late rounds, securing her title defense and setting the stage for this next challenge.

Sandstrom (13-0-1), based in Sydney, Australia, arrives unbeaten and poised for her first shot at a world title. Known for her slick, technical approach, the 33-year-old relies on movement, a sharp jab, and ring IQ to dictate the pace. She’s gained recognition across the Asian and Oceanic circuits, and now looks to make her mark on the world stage.

In her last fight, this past March in Sydney, Sandstrom scored a clear unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Yoselin Fernández, showcasing her distance control and precision punching.

Saturday’s contest shapes up as a classic clash of styles: Artiga will look to close the gap and force exchanges on the inside, while Sandstrom will aim to keep the fight at range and break down the champion from the outside.