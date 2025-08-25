Andre Berto's Training DISASTER Before Victor Ortiz Fight





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CWg6JiSSanw

Andre Berto reveals the shocking training mistake that cost him against Victor Ortiz. The oxygen machine disaster that left him unprepared for one of his biggest fights. Berto shares how one equipment failure changed the trajectory of his career.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions