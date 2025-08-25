Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Berto's Training DISASTER Before Victor Ortiz Fight

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CWg6JiSSanw

Andre Berto reveals the shocking training mistake that cost him against Victor Ortiz. The oxygen machine disaster that left him unprepared for one of his biggest fights. Berto shares how one equipment failure changed the trajectory of his career.

