Córdova and Rivera fight to a draw, WBA interim flyweight title remains vacant – World Boxing Association

The highly anticipated clash between Venezuela’s Angelino Córdova (19-0-2, 12 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (7-0-1, 3 KOs) ended in high drama and controversy on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, as the two battled to a majority draw after twelve grueling rounds. With the WBA interim flyweight title at stake, the stalemate left the belt without an owner and both men with unfinished business.

From the opening bell, it was a battle of styles. Rivera, a 2020 Olympian and the WBA’s No. 1 contender, showcased confidence and sharp precision. Córdova, ranked No. 2, countered with relentless pressure and volume punching. The crowd roared in the fourth round when Rivera landed a crisp combination that dropped the Venezuelan—seemingly a turning point. But Córdova bit down and clawed his way back, using awkward movement and body shots to trouble the Puerto Rican down the stretch.

The fight wasn’t without controversy. In the sixth, Córdova was docked a point for hitting Rivera behind the head—a deduction that proved costly on the scorecards. Frequent clinches, head clashes, and chaotic moments forced the referee to repeatedly intervene. In the eighth, action was even halted to dry the canvas, as the humid atmosphere mirrored the night’s wild energy.

After twelve rounds, the judges’ tallies read 115-111 for Córdova, and 113-113 twice, producing the majority draw. The verdict stunned many ringside, especially Rivera’s camp, who pointed to the knockdown as proof of control. Córdova, however, finished strong and showed grit and adaptability—though the lost point kept him from walking away with the win.

Both fighters kept their unbeaten records intact, and while no belt was awarded, the bout delivered on intensity, drama, and showcased that both Córdova and Rivera belong at the top of the flyweight division.