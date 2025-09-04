Fundora vs. Thurman LOS ANGELES PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM





WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman will square off for the first time at a press conference in Los Angeles before they headline a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video taking place Saturday, October 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference will also feature, two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, and WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster, who meet in a 130-pound world title fight in the co-main event.

Also in attendance Wednesday will be rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. and top contender Shane Mosley Jr., who duel for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title.

