Home / Boxing Videos / Pat McCormack Vs Miguel Parra: On The Scales & Final Face Off 🔥

Pat McCormack Vs Miguel Parra: On The Scales & Final Face Off 🔥

Matchroom Boxing 4 days ago Boxing Videos



It’s time for Pat McCormack to headline in Sunderland against the tough Mexican Miguel Parra live on DAZN. Watch as our main eventers go head to head for the final time.

#shorts #mccormackparra #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

JOSEPH PARKER VS. FABIO WARDLEY LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

September 9, 2025 — Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley launch press conference live from London, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved