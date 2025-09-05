Home / Boxing News / Cecilia Comunales Trades the Ring for the Bake Off Spotlight – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

Former WBA world champion Cecilia Comunales has stepped into a brand-new arena this week—making her debut on the hit reality show Bake Off in her native Uruguay.

Known as “La Reina,” Comunales once ruled the lightweight division under the banner of the sport’s pioneering sanctioning body. But her career has never been limited to the ropes. From modeling and television work to serving as an expert analyst for ESPN and even dancing, she’s long showcased a versatile skill set beyond boxing.

Now she’s testing her creativity in the kitchen, competing in a series of pastry challenges alongside an eclectic cast of personalities that includes former athletes, journalists, influencers, and other public figures.

The show premiered this week on Uruguay’s Canal 4, with Comunales clearing the first round of tests successfully. Airing weekly, Bake Off has already taken the top spot as the country’s most-watched program in its time slot—proving once again that wherever Comunales shows up, she’s bound to make an impact.


