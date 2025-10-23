Mexican Clash for the WBA Fedelatin Super Flyweight Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, October 25, Mexican boxing will host another regional showdown as the unbeaten Jassiel “Flashito” Amador Gamez (12-0-1, 12 KOs) faces Joaquín Cruz Castillo (14-5-2, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin Super Flyweight (115 lbs) title. The bout will take place in La Paz, Baja California Sur — Amador’s hometown.

At just 24, Amador is one of Mexico’s most explosive rising stars. With a perfect 100% knockout ratio and an undefeated streak since turning pro in 2022, he’s built his name with emphatic wins over Lamberto Macías Meza, Carlos Vado Bautista, and Yoel García González. His aggressive approach, fast hands, and ability to close the show early have made him a local favorite and a strong contender to break into the World Boxing Association’s world rankings.

Cruz, meanwhile, brings more professional experience and a resume that includes championship-level bouts. At 31, he’s shared the ring with fighters like Juan Navarrete and most recently handed José Luis Russell his first career loss. Known for his durability, technical skills, and adaptability, Cruz doesn’t possess Amador’s power but compensates with ring IQ and distance control—tools that could be key to slowing down the young knockout artist.

The WBA Fedelatin Super Flyweight belt is currently vacant and serves as a direct steppingstone into the continental rankings. The winner will move into contention for the WBA International title—or possibly a world title eliminator.

For Amador, it’s a chance to shine in front of his hometown crowd. For Cruz, it’s the opportunity to halt the rise of a fighter many see as one of Mexico’s next big names.