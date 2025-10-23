Satybaldiev and Wellem Battle for WBA Asia Light Heavyweight Title – World Boxing Association

Kyrgyzstan’s Dilmurov Satybaldiev will face South Africa’s Asemahle Wellem this Saturday, October 25, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the vacant WBA Asia light heavyweight crown.

Two seasoned fighters step into the ring with a golden opportunity to claim the Asian title in what promises to be a closely contested bout, where both have plenty at stake.

Satybaldiev will enjoy the home advantage, fighting in front of his own crowd in Bishkek. At 31 years old, he has faced notable opponents like Maxim Vlasov, Umar Salamov, and Magomed Magomedov, whom he defeated in his most recent outing.

On the other side, 24-year-old Wellem comes in with a two-fight knockout streak. The young South African is riding a wave of momentum and is eager to capitalize on one of the biggest fights of his career so far.

Satybaldiev enters the ring with a record of 15 wins, 5 losses, and 6 KOs, while Wellem boasts 9 victories, 2 defeats, 1 draw, and 5 stoppages.