Danny Garcia Delivers in Barclays Farewell

Two-division world champion and Brooklyn fan-favorite Danny “Swift” Garcia delivered a storybook ending to his Barclays Center legacy on Saturday night, scoring a sensational one-punch knockout of Queens’ own Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez in what was billed as his final fight at the iconic venue.

In his 10th appearance at the Brooklyn arena—more than any other fighter—Garcia (38-4, 22 KOs) capped off his Barclays run in emphatic and fitting fashion. With the crowd buzzing, Garcia took control early and ended the bout in the fourth round with a perfectly timed left hook that left Gonzalez (22-5-1, 7 KOs) on the canvas just 45 seconds into the frame. The same left hook that has been his calling card throughout his career.

“I’ve done a lot in my career and this is a great way to end it all,” said an emotional Garcia after the fight. “At the end of the day, I’m healthy and I’ve got a beautiful family. I don’t know if I’m done yet, but tonight was sweet.”

The card, promoted by Garcia’s own Swift Promotions, was more than just a send-off—it was a celebration. Fans were treated to a jam-packed night of action, featuring the return of beloved veterans and local stars.

Among the highlights was the long-awaited return of Brooklyn’s own Chris “Primetime” Colbert, who dropped Argentina’s Blas Ezequiel Caro en route to a unanimous decision win in front of his hometown crowd. The former title challenger showed flashes of his old form and added another chapter to his Barclays Center story.

Also returning in style was veteran fan-favorite Gabriel Rosado, who secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Vaughn Alexander. Rosado’s presence and performance brought a jolt of energy and nostalgia to the event, reminding fans why he’s long been one of the sport’s most beloved warriors.

Beyond the ring, the night was made even more memorable by the star power in attendance. Celebrities, athletes, and entertainers packed the arena to witness what felt like the end of an era. From hip-hop icons to fellow fighters, Barclays Center was electric with the energy of legends past and future.

The undercard didn’t disappoint either. Baltimore’s undefeated Dominique Crowder remained perfect with a dominant showing over Fernando Diaz, while Polish heavyweight contender Damian Knyba impressed with a brutal seventh-round TKO over veteran Joey Dawejko.

Staten Island’s Reshad Mati, welterweight Matthew Gonzalez, and rising featherweight Keith Colon Rodriguez all kept their momentum going with big wins, while promising newcomers like Jahanzeb Rizwan and Zahir Abdus Salaam made successful pro debuts.

In a nod to Brooklyn’s boxing future, Cristian Cangelosi and Quincey Williams both continued their unbeaten runs in convincing fashion.

In the end, the night was more than just a fight—it was a tribute. A farewell to Danny Garcia’s unforgettable Barclays Center chapter, a celebration of boxing’s enduring spirit in Brooklyn, and a reminder of why this venue has become a modern fight capital. With action in the ring and stars in the stands, Garcia’s “sweet” ending was the perfect close to a memorable era.

