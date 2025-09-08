Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Preview Canelo Vs. Crawford SUPERFIGHT

Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Preview Canelo Vs. Crawford SUPERFIGHT

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT



Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. give their take on the dream showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. They break down styles, strengths, and what each fighter needs to do to win. Two Hall of Famers share insight on one of boxing’s most anticipated fantasy matchups.

