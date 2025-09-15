Home / Boxing Videos / “We've Lost A True Great” – Eddie Hearn Pays Tribute To Ricky Hatton

“We've Lost A True Great” – Eddie Hearn Pays Tribute To Ricky Hatton

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn says a few words on the late, great Ricky Hatton following the sad news of his passing over the weekend. There’s only one Ricky Hatton.

#shorts #eddiehearn #rickyhatton

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“A man of the people” | Roy Keane and Micah Richards remember Ricky Hatton

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Sky Sports’ Roy …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved