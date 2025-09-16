Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo | Road to Undisputed





Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo has quickly emerged as one of the brightest stars in Puerto Rican boxing. His path toward undisputed champion status is defined by speed, skill, and ambition, placing him on a rare trajectory in the sport, and now stands on the brink of unifying an entire division — aiming to secure his place as one of Puerto Rico’s greatest.

Collazo vs. Vayson is a 12-round WBO, WBA, and Ring Magazine Minimumweight World Championship fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers live on DAZN.

