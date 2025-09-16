Boots Ennis looks FAST at 154 | Matchroom Boxing





Jaron “Boots” Ennis trains for his super-welterweight debut on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when he faces Uisma Lima, 14-1 (10KOs) in a WBA World Title final eliminator.

The fight takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and streams live on DAZN. Returning to his hometown, Ennis looks to prove himself in a new division after dominating the welterweight ranks with a perfect record of 34-0, 30 knockouts.

***

#matchroomboxing #bootsennis #bootsfight

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.