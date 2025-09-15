The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch’ Breaks Franchise Records, Draws More Than 50,000 Fans to The Diamond – DiBella Entertainment

The Richmond Flying Squirrels capped their historic Diamonds Aren’t Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch at The Diamond with record-setting attendance, closing a chapter in franchise history with unprecedented fan support during a six-game set against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Over the course of the week, the Flying Squirrels welcomed 52,027 fans, surpassing the team’s goal of 50,000 and setting a new record for a homestand in the team’s 15-year history. The series featured three consecutive sellouts of 9,810 fans for the first time in franchise history.

This season, the Flying Squirrels averaged 6,768fans per game, the highest mark in franchise history and the highest for an Eastern League team in 20 years. With this surge, the team also finished with its highest total attendance since 2011 at 446,679.

The Flying Squirrels continue to stand out nationally, as well, leading all 30 Double-A teams in both total and average attendance for the fourth consecutive year. They currently rank sixth among the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball overall in average attendance.

“These numbers reflect what we’ve always known, Richmond has the very best fans in baseball,” said Lou DiBella, President and Managing Partner of the Flying Squirrels. “When we set a goal of 50,000 for the Farewell Series, it wasn’t about a number, it was about community. To see more than 52,000 people come together to celebrate The Diamond one last time is beyond anything we could have imagined. Our fans have created memories here that will last a lifetime, and we can’t wait to carry that spirit with us into the next chapter of Flying Squirrels baseball at CarMax Park.”

The Diamond opened in 1985 and has been home to professional baseball in Richmond for four decades. The park was first home to the Richmond Braves, which fielded legendary players including Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine. With the Flying Squirrels, All-Stars including Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Logan Webb have come through Richmond dating back to 2010. Since then, Richmond’s loyal fanbase has more than proven its passion for their team, selling out 15 straight Opening Days and regularly leading the Eastern League in attendance.

The final game at The Diamond concluded with a total all-time attendance of 16,674,494, cementing the ballpark’s place as one of Minor League Baseball’s most beloved venues.

Construction on the new ballpark, CarMax Park, is underway and expected to be completed before the start of the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season. CarMax Park will be a premier entertainment venue in the Richmond area. The state-of-the-art facility will feature a 360-degree, wrap-around concourse with distinct experiences and vantage points located throughout. In addition to serving as the home of the Flying Squirrels, CarMax Park will also provide the Richmond community with a venue to host large-scale events year-round, including concerts, festivals and community gatherings.

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.