Rising Mexican Star Isaac Lucero Added To October 25 PPV

Lucero battles slugger Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in the PBC PPV Opener on Prime Video Saturday, October 25.

Undefeated young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero will take on hard-hitting Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in an all-Mexican showdown that kicks of PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video action taking place Saturday, October 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The jam-packed four-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is topped by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora looking to continue his 154-pound reign against the former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, who hopes to bolster his Hall of Fame credentials with another signature victory in the main event.

In the co-main event, two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, will move up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster in a 130-pound world title fight.

The lineup also features rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. in a high-stakes duel against top contender Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title.

Tickets for the live event are available now through AXS.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

**ISAAC LUCERO VS. ROBERTO VALENZUELA JR.**

Fresh off of a dominant KO win on Prime Video in May, undefeated rising contender Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero will look to continue his momentum as he steps in against battle-tested knockout artist Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in a 10-round super welterweight contest that opens up the four-fight pay-per-view.

The 26-year-old Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) turned pro in 2019 after an amateur career that saw him earn five national medals representing Mexico. A native of La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Lucero has stopped his last six opponents entering October 25, and also owns a pair of 10-round unanimous decision triumphs. In looking to make his U.S. takeover, Lucero has set up camp in Las Vegas, where he is trained by renowned coach Bob Santos, who led him to victory in May as he stopped the previously undefeated Omar Valenzuela in two rounds.

“Roberto Valenzuela Jr. is a tough veteran who’s faced some of the division’s best and he’s coming into the ring on a winning streak, but this is my time and I’m gonna show why on October 25,” said Lucero. “I’ve very grateful to my team for this opportunity. My trainer Bob Santos will have me ready to showcase my skills and put on a great show when the bell rings.”

Representing his native Sonora, Mexico, Valenzuela (31-5, 29 KOs) steps into the ring on October 25 riding a five-fight winning streak, with all of those wins coming by stoppage. The 26-year-old’s most recent triumph saw him knock out veteran contender Juan Jose Velasco in the sixth-round in February. Valenzuela has experience against two reigning 154-pound champions, having challenged Xander Zayas in 2023 and Bakhram Murtazaliev in 2022. In total, Valenzuela’s five defeats have come to fighters who entered the ring with a combined record of 79-2.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” said Valenzuela. “My opponent is a very strong and skilled boxer, but I’m 100% ready to leave Las Vegas victorious. With both of our styles, I’m sure that we’re going to give the fans a fight that all of Mexico and the rest of the world will be talking about for many years.”

