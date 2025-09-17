Home / Boxing Videos / Lara & Mayweather wrote the blueprint on how to beat Canelo… and Crawford used it to his advantage 🧠

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash about the weight! ⚖️ #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved