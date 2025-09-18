Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn 2: Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing





Conor Benn goes face to face with Chris Eubank Junior ahead of their massive rematch on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We go behind the scene of the press conference where Eubank and Benn come face to face for the first time since their epic first fight.

#conorbenn #chriseubankjr #eubankbenn

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.