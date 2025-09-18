Home / Boxing Videos / Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn 2: Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Eubank Jnr vs Conor Benn 2: Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Conor Benn goes face to face with Chris Eubank Junior ahead of their massive rematch on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We go behind the scene of the press conference where Eubank and Benn come face to face for the first time since their epic first fight.

#conorbenn #chriseubankjr #eubankbenn
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“What Happens When You Lose?” – Kieron Conway Asks George Liddard Before Oct 17 Clash 🍿

Watch as British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Kieron Conway exchanges verbals with 12-0 challenger George …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved