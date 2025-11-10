Wiggins and Colón Battle to a Draw in WBA NABA Gold Welterweight Title Clash – World Boxing Association

In a bout defined by tactical exchanges and contrasting styles, American contender Tresean “Trigger” Wiggins (17-5-4, 10 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Lionell Omar Colón Santana fought to a majority draw in their contest for the vacant WBA NABA Gold welterweight title (147 lbs) on November 8 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The scorecards reflected just how razor-close the fight was: 95–95, 96–94 for Wiggins, and 96–94 for Colón, leaving the belt without an owner—and fueling talk of an immediate rematch.

Wiggins, 35, came in looking to solidify his regional standing after a string of knockout wins. From the opening bell, he pressed forward, applying constant pressure and trying to impose his pace with body and head combinations. Colón, more technical and mobile, countered effectively, relying on precision and timing to blunt Wiggins’ aggression throughout key moments of the fight.

It was a cerebral, evenly matched contest—part tactical chess, part slugfest. Wiggins landed the heavier blows, while Colón showcased slick movement and sharp distance control. The 96–94 score for the American rewarded his offensive initiative; the identical card for the Puerto Rican recognized his cleaner punching. The majority draw left the debate open over who truly edged the action across ten rounds.

Both fighters showed respect after the verdict. The WBA NABA Gold welterweight title remains vacant, and with the division wide open, a rematch between Wiggins and Colón could be next on the horizon.