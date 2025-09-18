FLYING SQUIRRELS HOSTING ANNUAL “DINNER ON THE INFIELD” OCT. 3 – DiBella Entertainment

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting the fourth annual “Dinner on the Infield” presented by West Broad Honda at The Diamond on Friday, October 3rd with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.

The Oktoberfest-themed dinner will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the stadium’s infield and will feature Bavarian cuisine, live music, seasonal beers, games and more.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $75 each or $125 for two. Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will include an open bar, food offerings from various Richmond restaurants, a stein-holding contest, live music from the Low‘n’Brows German Band, a dance floor, raffles and silent auctions. Vegetarian food options will be available.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Oktoberfest best, including lederhosen. High heels are not allowed on the field, but wedges are permitted.

Proceeds from the event benefit Flying Squirrels Charities’ mission to provide youth in Richmond access to athletic and educational opportunities. More information on Flying Squirrels Charities can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels’ offices at The Diamond.