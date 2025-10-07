Home / Boxing Videos / “We're Gonna Do 5 Things!” 🤳 Eddie Hearn Facetimes Ben Whittaker

“We're Gonna Do 5 Things!” 🤳 Eddie Hearn Facetimes Ben Whittaker

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Eddie Hearn speaks to Ben Whittaker just minutes after the deal was signed for The Surgeon to become a Matchroom fighter.

