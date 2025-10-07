Home / Boxing Videos / “I Knew Down The Line I Was Gonna Be Here!” – Ben Whittaker Talks Matchroom Link-Up 🤝

“I Knew Down The Line I Was Gonna Be Here!” – Ben Whittaker Talks Matchroom Link-Up 🤝

Matchroom Boxing 22 mins ago Boxing Videos



Surprise! Ben Whittaker admits he always knew deep down a move to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing was always going to be on the cards. Watch the full interview with Ben out now.

#shorts #boxing #benwhittaker

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“Eddie Hearn Can Get Me The World Titles!” – Ben Whittaker's First Interview With Matchroom Boxing

Oh it’s true! Hear from Ben Whittaker in his first Matchroom interview since signing promotional …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved